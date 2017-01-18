This 7 year-old impersonating Taylor Swift will give you life

We’ve all been there, strutting your stuff on the dancefloor, straw in ear (acting as a microphone of course) while lip-syncing for your life to another one of Taylor Swift’s hits.

Well, it’s time to up your game - meet seven-year-old Xia Vigor.

The pint-sized performer appeared on “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids”, a Philippine TV show in which kids imitate their favourite pop-stars.

Their version of ‘Stars in your Eyes Kids’, if you will.

Dress head-to-toe Swift, Vigor nailed the sassy hair toss, mic pose, quick change, red lip and wink-wave combo.

Although our favourite moment had to be her post-performance chat with the show’s presenter "Billy Boy".

ON.POINT.