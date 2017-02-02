Things fans feel they have more of a chance of getting than Ed Sheeran tickets

There is a lot of disappointment being shared online today.

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming tour were sold out approximately one nanosecond after going on sale at 10am and many people were left heartbroken.

A theme soon emerged on Twitter, with fans coming up with increasingly improbable scenarios they considered more likely to happen than getting tickets.

Had more chance of being the support act at the Ed Sheeran Tour than getting a fucking ticket to it #waste — Tombo (@ItsThomasSymons) February 2, 2017

More chance of winning the lottery than getting Ed Sheeran tickets from ticketmaster 🙂🙂🙂 — Leon (@Leon_321) February 2, 2017

Discovered today that I'm more likely to get my hands on Ed Sheeran than get tix for his Glasgow gig #gutted #EdSheeranTour — Marie-ClaireDocherty (@MCInnellan) February 2, 2017

Had more chance giving birth to a fully grown chicken than getting @edsheeran tickets today #gutted — Kelsey Jones (@__kelseyj) February 2, 2017

I've got a better chance of eating a vindaloo with the queen that getting any @edsheeran tickets.

Devastated is an understatement. — Jessica🐝 (@JessicaLowe94) February 2, 2017

I'm more likely to run into @edsheeran at Nando's than see him live. — Shannon Gillespie (@shannonthirteen) February 2, 2017

There is more chance of @edsheeran singing in my front room than me getting a ticket for one of his shows! #edsheerantour #edsheerantickets — Georgie :) (@mcgeorgeous) February 2, 2017

Considering sending a postal application to @edsheeran himself for tickets. Likely a higher success rate than these 5 websites! — Sam (@samdavidge) February 2, 2017

@Sean_Seeley @edsheeran honestly mate no hope 😂 there's more chance me proposing to Donald Trump!! — Kelsey Jones (@__kelseyj) February 2, 2017

This guy called it before the tickets even went on sale.

There's as much chance of getting your hands on @edsheeran tickets tomorrow, as ya have seeing Enda Kenny corner forward for Mayo — Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) February 1, 2017

So in summary - the realistic chances of bagging a ticket this morning?