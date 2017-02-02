Things fans feel they have more of a chance of getting than Ed Sheeran tickets

There is a lot of disappointment being shared online today.

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming tour were sold out approximately one nanosecond after going on sale at 10am and many people were left heartbroken.

A theme soon emerged on Twitter, with fans coming up with increasingly improbable scenarios they considered more likely to happen than getting tickets.

This guy called it before the tickets even went on sale.

So in summary - the realistic chances of bagging a ticket this morning?

By Grainne McGuinness

