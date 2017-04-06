The world’s smallest cow and calf on this week’s Late Late Show

We know, we know - Graham Norton’s back on our screens this week so chances of us switching over to the Late Late Show are slim but just in case, here’s the line-up.

Kathryn Thomas and former international footballer Kevin Kilbane will be on the couch talking about their recent mission that involved them getting from one side of Dublin City to the other in a wheelchair.

Queen of the Liberties Imelda May will be joining Ryan to chat all about her new album. Who knows, she may even give us a song or two.

Actor Colm Meaney will be dropping by the talk about his new movie, The Journey, where he plays the late Martin McGuinness.

He’ll be chatting about what it was like to play one of the icons of the Republican movement, his own encounters with McGuinness and the legacy he leaves behind.

Finally, viewers will meet the world’s smallest cow and calf.

Yes, you read that right. This is a thing that is happening.