'The war for New York is here': Marvel release first trailer for The Defenders

Marvel have finally given us our first proper look at The Defenders in action, and it is everything we could have wished for and more.

The story follows four solitary figures, 'burdened with their own personal challenges', who realise that they might just be stronger if they can learn to work together.

"The Devil of Hell's Kitchen, the smartass detective, the righteous ex-con and the kid with the glowing fist" must team up with one mission, to save New York City.

Joining the cast playing Alexandra, the main villain to The Defenders is Academy-Award nominated actress, Sigourney Weaver.

Returning to their Marvel roles are Elodie Yung (Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).

Marvel's The Defenders premieres globally on Netflix on August 18, 2017 at 8.01am Irish time.