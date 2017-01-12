The trailer for Netflix's latest sci-fi thriller iBoy, starring Maisie Williams, looks very intense

Superhero content has proved popular on Netflix over recent years, and the streaming giant is following that formula again for its latest piece of original content, iBoy.

Starring Bill Milner and Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, this is a superhero story with a twist.

Based on the book by Kevin Brooks and set in outer London’s estates, the film centres around Tom (Bill) and his ability to pretty much see the internet after an incident involving a local gang, a gun and a smartphone.

The previously-average teenager wakes up to find himself able to perceive electronic communications in the ether. What an advantage that is.

Maisie plays Lucy, Tom’s best friend and the victim of the attack which led to smartphone fragments becoming lodged in Tom’s brain.

Here’s where there is some of that traditional superhero story though, with the pair seemingly linked romantically – although a secret Lucy appears to be keeping is threatening that.

Following the incident, Tom sets out to take revenge on the gang that brutalised his friend, and as you can see from the trailer things get very intense.

The film is released worldwide on January 27.