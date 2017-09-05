The top songs of the summer

Here is a list of the 10 biggest songs in the UK this summer, as compiled by the Official Charts Company based on UK sales and streams:

1.Despacito (Remix) by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2.Unforgettable by French Montana featuring Swae Lee

3.Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

4.Mama by Jonas Blue featuring William Singe

5.Strip That Down by Liam Payne featuring Quavo

6.Feels by Calvin Harris featuring Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean

7.I’m The One by DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

8.Your Song by Rita Ora

9.Power by Little Mix featuring Stormzy

10.Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran