The Sunday Game's Michael Lyster did an amazing lip-sync on The Ray D'Arcy Show
Michael Lyster is known for hosting The Sunday Game, but he may have a new calling.
The broadcaster was on the Ray D'Arcy Show last night and took on the lip sync battle.
Lip syncing has become a popular TV segment, even spawning a full TV show in the US, and Lyster looks like a true pro.
With The Monkeys 'I'm A Believer' his song of choice, Lyster blows the audience away.
A superb performance.
