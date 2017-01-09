The stars come out in their shiny finery to be named best dressed at the Golden Globes

As well as all the award-giving that goes down, the Golden Globe awards are largely about the outfits.

And this year’s ceremony – held on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles – did not disappoint, as the beautiful people of Hollywood walked the red carpet in the most fabulous ensembles.

There were a couple of themes going on this year, including strong metallics, sunshine yellow and plenty of figure-hugging dresses to show off the results of many a strict gym routine and diet.

Ruth Negga (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Among our favourites were the likes of Loving actress Ruth Negga, who looked like an intergalactic superhero in a shimmering Louis Vuitton dress, and Gone Girl star Emily Ratajkowski, who showed that you can do slinky yellow fabric with cut-outs and still look classy.

Extra kudos points to the beautiful Lily Collins, who proved that – sometimes – over-the-top frothy, lacy pink dresses CAN work. If they’re by Zuhair Murad and are teamed with a fierce dark red lip.

Here’s our round-up of this year’s best dressed, along with our new favourite star, Ruth.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Blake Lively

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Emma Stone

Emma Stone (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Lovely work ladies.