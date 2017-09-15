The Script have added another date in the 3Arena

The Script have treated fans to another show in Dublin on Thursday, September 8, 2018 in the 3Arena.

The trio had sold out their shows in Belfast and Dublin but have added another date in Dublin to their tour.

The tour follows the release of their new album, Freedom Child.

Tickets are €59.80 including service charge and are on sale now.

Head over to Ticketmasters website to get your hands on them.

Better hurry!
