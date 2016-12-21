The Railway Children actress Deddie Davies 'dies aged 78'

Actress Deddie Davies has died at the age of 78, according to reports.

The TV and film star was known for her role as Nell Perks in 1970 film The Railway Children and in recent years she played Marj in comedy series Stella.

Davies was born in Bridgend in Wales in 1938 as Gillian Davies.

Deddie Davies (left) (Nick Ansell PA Wire/PA Images)

As well as Stella, her long career in TV included roles in Doctors, The Bill, The Forsyte Saga and Some Mothers Do ‘Ave Em.

Tony Gardner, who appeared with Davies in Stella, paid tribute with a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “Terribly saddened to hear Deddie Davies has died. She was a truly wonderful person. Honoured to meet her on #Stella last year.”

Karen Paullada, who also appeared in the Sky1 series, wrote: “Sad times in this happy Christmas period RIP lovely Deddie Davies #Marge Stella.”
