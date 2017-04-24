The original Bananarama line-up have been reunited and are going on tour

The original line-up from 80’s pop group, Bananarama have reunited and have announced that they are going on tour.

Miss Fahey is BACK! We're so excited to be going on tour this Nov/Dec 🇬🇧 Sign up to our new website https://t.co/Vzbwvyu5fy #Bananarama2017 pic.twitter.com/JUBpv7RedA — Bananarama Official (@VivaBananarama) April 23, 2017

Last year, the band featuring members Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward, wowed the crowds at Electric Picnic but this is the first time all three founding members will take to the stage.

Siobhan Fahey quit the group to form Shakespears Sister in 1988.

"This is the first time we've performed live together - with the exception of getting onstage with a cassette when we were 18!" Woodward told BBC Radio DJ Chris Evans.

To celebrate their reconciliation that band have announced an 18-date UK tour.

Fans were so eager, that the band’s website crashed shortly after the dates were posted.

Here’s hoping announce an Irish date very soon.