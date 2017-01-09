The Night Manager and La La Land reign over the Golden Globes

There were no awards for Irish nominees at the Golden Globes, despite a number of nominations.

The Night Manager and La La Land have been the big winners at this year's event, the first of the annual Hollywood awards ceremonies.

The musical won all seven categories it was nominated in, including Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for Emma Stone.

Tom Hiddleston was named best actor in a limited television series for his performance in the BBC thriller, while Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman collected awards for their supporting roles.

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson won the award for best supporting actor in a movie for his portrayal of a psychopathic drifter in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals.

Hugh Laurie (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Claire Foy won best actress in a television drama for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown.

The big-budget Netflix series, which explores the early years of the monarch’s reign, was also named best television drama series.

Of course, there were plenty of other winners, too. Here they all are:

FILM

:: Best motion picture (drama) – Moonlight

:: Best motion picture (musical or comedy) – La La Land

:: Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

:: Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Casey Affleck (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

:: Best performance by an actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) – Ryan Gosling, La La Land

:: Best performance by an actress in a motion picture (musical or comedy) – Emma Stone, La La Land

:: Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture – Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

:: Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture – Viola Davis, Fences

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

:: Best director – Damien Chazelle, La La Land

:: Best original screenplay – La La Land

:: Best motion picture (foreign language) – Elle (France)

:: Best motion picture (animated) – Zootopia

:: Best original song – City Of Stars, La La Land

:: Best original score – Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

TELEVISION

:: Best television series (drama) – The Crown

Claire Foy (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

:: Best television series (musical or comedy) – Atlanta

:: Best performance by an actor in a television series – Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

:: Best performance by an actress in a television series – Claire Foy, The Crown

:: Best performance by an actor in a television series (musical or comedy) – Donald Glover, Atlanta

:: Best performance by an actress in a television series (musical or comedy) – Tracee Ellis-Ross, Black-ish

Sarah Paulson (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

:: Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television – Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

:: Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television – Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

:: Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television – Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

:: Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television – Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager