The lineup for the first Late Late Show of the year has been revealed

Operation Transformation host Kathryn Thomas joins Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show this Friday to talk about her big plans for 2018.

Kathryn, who has been planning a wedding with fiancé Padraig, will talk about preparing for a new arrival.

She will also be telling viewers about the newest leaders of Operation Transformation.

Also returning to our screens in the New Year is First Dates Ireland, and Tubridy will be meeting some of the daters.

He will be finding out how serendipity struck with one couple; why Cupid’s arrow missed the mark entirely for another; and catching up with one of the couples who met on the show and are still very much in love.

Body positivity is also on the menu for Friday's show as Tubridy talks to a panel of women who have experienced intolerance due to their size.

Irish model Tia Duffy, whose Body Aware Project has been picked up by Italian Vogue, will talk about the bullying she has experienced in the fashion industry due to her size and why she was inspired to do something about it.

Dundalk woman Sarah Tyrell will share why she believes society needs to stop judging and trolling overweight people and why she started an online community – BoPo Ireland – to help others with their body image.

19-year-old Stacey Dineen, who left school in 5th year to escape bullying over her appearance and suffered depression and suicidal thoughts, will discuss how she has embraced her figure.

She is now a plus size model and winner of the Canadian reality series Fashion Hero.

Elsewhere in the show, broadcaster Valerie Cox will join Ryan to talk about the frightening experience of her husband’s recent health scare after he lapsed into a coma when he was struck down with herpes viral encephalitis.

She will also be sharing her take on how the over-65s are treated in the Irish health system.

Celebrity hairstylist Trudy Hayes will talk about how she lost her dream job, her home and her relationship after her kidneys started failing her at the start of the recession.

Her time in hospital also inspired her new business – Raven, a beauty app that brings the salon to you, even if you are in hospital.

Hermitage Green

As The Late Late Show launches its annual search for the best of new Irish enterprise, viewers will meet Ailbhe and Izzy Keane who are transforming the country’s wheelchairs from medical devices into fashion statements with their innovative product ‘Izzy Wheels’.

There will also be music from Patrick Feeney and Hermitage Green.