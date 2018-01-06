The Late Late Show are looking for singletons to join them for Valentine’s Special

The search is on for 200 singletons looking for love to take part in this year’s Late Late Show Valentine’s Special.

And after the Toy Show, it’s safe to say that it’s one of the most talked about nights on Irish television.

Last year’s Late Late Show Valentine’s Special attracted a total consolidated audience of 576,000 viewers.

This year the special will fall on Friday, February 9 just five days short of the most loved-up day of the year.

The show is looking for people who are: single, up for a good laugh, definitely not camera shy and genuinely looking to find 'the one', to be in the audience for this year’s show.

Late Late host Ryan Tubridy said: “If you are looking for the love of your life, what better way to find them than on a live television show where absolutely anything can happen?

“The Valentine’s Special is always a bit of madness and the audience are a big part of what makes it work. I may not be able to guarantee we’ll find you ‘the one’ but I can promise you it will be great craic!”

Applications are open to anyone who is over-18, single and willing to mingle live on national television.

To be in with a chance of being in the audience for this year’s show eligible singletons should go to www.rte.ie/latelate and fill out the Valentine’s Special application form which asks you question such as, 'Why you are looking for love?' and 'How would you describe the dating scene in Ireland'