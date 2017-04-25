The Kinks' Ray Davies has never voted in a general election

The Kinks frontman Sir Ray Davies has revealed he has never voted in a general election.

The acclaimed musician, 72, told BBC Radio 2′s Simon Mayo he had “always been on tour” on polling day so had never managed to cast a vote.

However, he plans to change that in June’s snap election as it is a “momentous occasion”.

Ray Davies (Ian West/PA)

He told the station’s Drivetime show: “I think I will. It’s a very important time in our history.

“I think it’s going to be a time that we look back on as being a momentous occasion.

“We’re doing something that’s turning the world upside down.”

Ray Davies (Ian West/PA)

The writer of classic hits such as You Really Got Me, Waterloo Sunset, and Lola, added that voting “should be compulsory … this is a big vote”.

Sir Ray is currently promoting his latest record Americana – his first solo album in 10 years.