The hits we will always remember George Michael for

Best known for singing Last Christmas with the pop group Wham! the death of George Michael was announced on December 25.

The 53-year-old rose to fame in the early 1980s when he founded the group with Andrew Ridgeley.

Their first album, Fantastic, made UK number one after it was released in 1983, as did their second album, Make It Big, the following year.

In 1986 the group released Music From The Edge of Heaven.

Wham! also found success with a number of singles between 1982-1986, most notably the hit festive track, Last Christmas, in 1984.

The song was re-released in 1985, 1986 and then every year from 2007.

Michael fully established his solo career in 1987, jumping straight to number one again with his first studio album, Faith.

This was followed by Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 in 1990, Older in 1996, Songs From The Last Century in 1999 and Patience in 2004.

All of his albums reached top spot in the charts, with the exception of Songs From The Last Century, which claimed the position twice.

His first solo single, Careless Whisper, made number one across the globe after its release in 1984.

Other famous solo singles include Faith in 1987, Father Figure and Kissing A Fool in 1988, Freedom! ’90 in 1990, Cowboys And Angels in 1991, Round Here in 2004, True Faith in 2011 and Let Her Down Easy just two years ago.