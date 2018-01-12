The Greatest Showman soundtrack nudges Ed Sheeran off top spot in the charts

The star-studded soundtrack to the film The Greatest Showman has topped the charts this week.

The collection of songs from the period drama musical film, which stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Zendaya, has pushed previous chart-topper Divide by Ed Sheeran into second place.

Jackman, Efron, Williams and Zendaya all contribute to the album, which has become the first motion picture cast recording to reach number one since the La La Land soundtrack triumphed in February last year.

The Greatest Showman (20th Century Fox)

The songwriting duo behind The Greatest Showman soundtrack, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, said they were “honoured and thrilled” at its success.

They told OfficialCharts.com: “The universal themes of inclusion and acceptance are what inspired every song on the soundtrack, and we couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved.”

They added: “Also … does this mean we’ll get an invite to Harry and Meghan’s wedding?! Fingers crossed! Truly, we are blown away and could not be more excited.”

Pasek and Paul wrote the majority of the songs on the La La Land soundtrack, and they won an Oscar for the film’s City Of Stars last year.

Three of The Greatest Showman’s tracks are also in the Official Singles Chart this week: This Is Me is at number 16, The Greatest Show is at 23 and Efron and Zendaya duet Rewrite The Stars is at number 26.

Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)

Sheeran’s album is currently at number two, and Sam Smith’s The Thrill Of It All is at number three.

Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human is at number four and Revival by Eminem completes the top five.

Sheeran has, however, achieved his sixth week at number one on the singles chart with Perfect.

Eminem’s River, on which Sheeran also appears, is at number two, while Rita Ora’s Anywhere has rebounded to number three.

Barking by rapper Ramz is at number four and Clean Bandit’s I Miss You is in fifth place this week.