'The family Whatsapp group is whopping away,'Ruth Negga’s family react to Oscar nomination

By David Raleigh

It has been a great day for the Irish at the Oscar nominations with Loving star Ruth Negga, costume designer Consolata Boyle and Irish-made surreal comedy The Lobster among the nominees.

The Limerick-raised actor has been a tipped for an Oscar nod since the movie premiered at Cannes Film Festival in May of last year.

In Limerick, Ruth's uncle Ger Malone expressed the excitement for his niece.

"We're all delighted for her. There is pride in all the family here in Dooradoyle, and we'll probably have a glass of something to celebrate," he said.

"I didn't jump up and down; I'm too old for that," he joked, adding, "I'm absolutely thrilled for her."

"We're all absolutely so proud of her. WhatsApp is whopping away now in the family group, from as far away as Australia; she's a cousin in Australia, she's cousins in Canada, and she's obviously cousins here at home."

"They're all WhatsApping, so the group is bursting here with pride at her nomination."

Mr Malone said all the family in Limerick will be watching with "total anticipation" on Oscar night.

"The majority of her family are in Limerick. Aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her mum is in the U.K, and she visits Limerick frequently. Her dad passed away a long time ago.

"(Ruth) loves holidaying in Kerry; she loves to go to Castlegregory (Kerry) for holidays and breaks. She enjoys west Kerry, and she loves coming home to Limerick to see her family."