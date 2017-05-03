The Dark Tower finally has a trailer and 'you can't stop what's coming'

After years of false hope, dead-ends and endless debates of 'will they, won't they', The Dark Tower is finally hitting the big screen.

And now, we have a three-minute trailer to get us excited for this adaptation of the Stephen King classic.

Idris Elba stars as gunslinger Roland Deschain with Matthew McConaughey playing his sworn enemy the Man in Black.

The Dark Tower hits Irish cinemas on August 18.
