The Coen brothers are making their first television series

Film directors the Coen brothers have said they are excited to be making their first television series.

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen according to Variety, is to be set in the Old West.

The Coen brothers are familiar with Westerns, having previously made Hollywood hits No Country For Old Men and True Grit.

(Ian West/PA)

American Hustle producer Megan Ellison and Annapurna Television’s Sue Naegle will serve as executive producers on the show.

The Coen brothers said in a statement: “We are very excited to be working with Megan and Sue on this project.”

Although they served as executive producers on the television remake of their hit film Fargo, The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs will be the pair’s first original series.