The Britain's Got Talent gang have reunited and they're as cheeky as ever

If it feels like the reality TV train never stops, that’s because it doesn’t!

The dust is still settling on The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing, and now we have The Voice and Let It Shine to keep us occupied, but you’d better get ready for the new series of Britain’s Got Talent because that’s starting soon too.

Judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden and presenters Ant and Dec have reunited to head to Blackpool ahead of the first lot of auditions and an official photo call.

Looking forward to seeing my fellow judges and the rest of the @bgt crew! 😉󾓪🙋 A photo posted by Alesha Dixon (@aleshaofficial) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:40am PST

It’s all very exciting, and we’re glad to see them all back together again, with Alesha kicking things off by revealing a cute photo of the judges in doll form.

However, she soon revealed that Amanda was keeping them all waiting before setting off on their journey up north.

Waiting for our Queen @noholdenback 😂 #rolereversal #BGT A photo posted by Alesha Dixon (@aleshaofficial) on Jan 17, 2017 at 11:15am PST

She shared a picture of the rest of them waiting, and wrote: “Waiting for our Queen @noholdenback.”

However, it wasn’t long before Amanda was there and they were heading up north in a private jet. A private jet!

Back with my @bgt family and it feels good! Have missed these faces! 😍 Blackpool we are ready for you tomorrow! #BGT 󾓪󾓪󾓪󾓪 #jetlife 🙋 A photo posted by Alesha Dixon (@aleshaofficial) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Alesha wrote: “Back with my @bgt family and it feels good! Have missed these faces! Blackpool we are ready for you tomorrow! #BGT #jetlife.”

The image was shared by Ant and Dec and also David, who took things to a classically cheeky level with his caption.

He wrote: “The @bgt gang. As you can see from the photograph @simoncowell is entering me.” Oo-er!