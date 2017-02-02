The best Beyonce pregnancy memes have lit up the internet

Back to Showbiz Home

When Beyonce announced she was pregnant with twins she set the internet on fire.

It seems we finally have something to smile about.

The happy news provided some respite from the misery people feel about Donald Trump’s administration.

One writer and Beyonce super-fan made it her life’s work to spread the word.

Other fans turned their attention to what it means for her scheduled performance at Coachella in April.

What a way to brighten your day! Thank you Beyonce and thank you internet.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Beyonce, Pregnancy

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz