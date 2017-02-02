The best Beyonce pregnancy memes have lit up the internet
When Beyonce announced she was pregnant with twins she set the internet on fire.
It seems we finally have something to smile about.
Beyoncé: I can't just HAVE another baby. I already did that. I'm beyond that.— Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) February 1, 2017
Beyoncé: Twins, bitch. Give them twins. pic.twitter.com/5Tb9L3vGyy
Pregnant - Beyonce— Beysus † Godga (@GagaLovesBey) February 1, 2017
Pregnant with twins - Beytwice pic.twitter.com/xzIw0uKmsX
Can't recreate Destiny's Child with one baby. pic.twitter.com/9j8BqkC1CZ— Cycle (@bycycle) February 1, 2017
Preemptively thanking people for well wishes is iconic. pic.twitter.com/OoQgPLSwZO— Madinysus (@KingBeyonceStan) February 1, 2017
Me walking into Black History Month before and after Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/N6mAeumQov— Petty Wright (@KidFury) February 1, 2017
ultrassonografia da beyoncé 😍 pic.twitter.com/3xTGNBjahQ— - (@shashafirci) February 1, 2017
The night the twins were conceived pic.twitter.com/kysNmFMnoA— ️ (@iamkiyonce) February 1, 2017
beyonce next project after lemonade is repopulating earth and im so grateful pic.twitter.com/orQw0tjfGB— shereen (@delashereen) February 1, 2017
Me breaking the news to Tia & Tamera that they're not my favorite twins anymore.. pic.twitter.com/49RYowudZD— Tiff (T Latrice) (@Flawless_EhEhF1) February 1, 2017
The happy news provided some respite from the misery people feel about Donald Trump’s administration.
Beyoncé's womb is the only two-party system I believe in anymore.— Ryan Houlihan (@RyanHoulihan) February 1, 2017
The world is burning and Beyonce's response is: MAKE TWO MORE BEYONCES— KOBE BUFFALOMEAT (@edsbs) February 1, 2017
Beyoncé sensed that we were all in need of good news, and so Beyoncé got pregnant with twins. Beyoncé is a woman of and for the people.— Kelly Andersen (@kellyamedia) February 1, 2017
Sad that there are more black people in Beyoncé right now, than in Trumps entire cabinet team.— Gráinne Maguire (@GrainneMaguire) February 1, 2017
When Trump basically threatens to go to war with Iran but Beyoncé is also having twins. pic.twitter.com/6vcKIDPaMg— John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) February 1, 2017
One writer and Beyonce super-fan made it her life’s work to spread the word.
Freaking out because it's clear so many people around me don't know Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, I can tell by looking at them— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 1, 2017
TELLING PEOPLE ON THE ESCALATOR AS I SQUEEZE BY THEM AND A MAN ASKED ME WHAT THE NAMES ARE SIR I DON'T KNOW— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 1, 2017
I JUST WALKED INTO A PRET A MANGER TO TELL EVERYONE AND A MAN RINGING SOMEONE UP SAID "ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?!"— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 1, 2017
Me interrupting a group of scared men like "OK BUT DID YOU HEAR BEYONCE'S HAVING TWINS" pic.twitter.com/ycyUuIKRtk— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 1, 2017
Caught myself in a mirror. Hair disheveled, clothes rumpled...but literally the only thing I've done today is learn Beyoncé is having twins— Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 1, 2017
Other fans turned their attention to what it means for her scheduled performance at Coachella in April.
"Yo you heard Beyonce having Twins?!"— Lynx (@MaAdLynx) February 1, 2017
Coachella Producers: pic.twitter.com/FhFxgjGQ7e
Beyonce handing the Coachella people her doctors note to not perform pic.twitter.com/8V51PynB7P— Ka'Troy Kardashian (@mrLdavis) February 1, 2017
Beyoncé live at coachella 2017 pic.twitter.com/oXLbdnO1oR— breno (@blackbillgtes) February 1, 2017
What a way to brighten your day! Thank you Beyonce and thank you internet.
