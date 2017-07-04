The Beckhams celebrate 18 years of marriage with Instagram wishes

David and Victoria Beckham have marked their 18th wedding anniversary by sharing throwback photos of the early days of their relationship with sweet messages to each other.

The couple tied the knot on July 4 1999, and have had an enduring marriage in showbusiness terms, becoming parents to four children.

Posting on Instagram about their special day, the Beckhams wished each other a happy anniversary.

David and Victoria Beckham have been married for 18 years (Jonathan Brady/PA)

David captioned an old photo of himself and his wife in matching leathers: “Wow we really did this. Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x”

Victoria chose a wedding day photo in which their eldest child, Brooklyn, is just four months old and wrote: “I love you Kisses x”

Her old Spice Girls bandmate Melanie Chisholm commented on the snap to wish them a happy anniversary.

Meanwhile, love is in the air for another famous couple as Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood also celebrate their wedding anniversary today.

The presenter shared her own wedding day photo on Instagram and wrote: “Happy 3rd wedding anniversary to my wonderful husband @jessejameswood 1095 days, 2000 coffees, countless nappies, hundreds of sleepless nights, millions of laughs later…. we’re still going strong.”