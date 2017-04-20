The awkward moment when exes were matched on First Dates

As we all know hit TV show, First Dates can be the most awkward thing to watch.

Which in turn also makes it the best thing ever.

And as the Irish series sadly came to an end this week, we’ve quickly jumped on the UK’s newest series and let’s just say it didn’t disappoint.

The show’s first installment began with a bang when it turned out the matched couple, Emma and Paul were actually exes.

If you thought that was bad, it then turned out that Peter had actually broke up with Emma via text.

Not only that, he also blocked her on all of his social media accounts.

Ouch.
By Anna O'Donoghue

