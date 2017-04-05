Tears and tributes at Carrie Fisher's last TV role

Catastrophe fans were left in tears as Carrie Fisher appeared for the last time in a TV role.

The actress died in December following a heart attack aged 60, and her presence on the small screen will be “missed”, fans of the sitcom have declared.

She played the feisty and annoying Mia, the mother of leading character Rob (Rob Delaney) and mother-in-law of Sharon (Sharon Horgan) in the hit Channel 4 show, which concluded its third series on Tuesday night.

Carrie Fisher (Ian West/PA)



Viewers took to Twitter to praise the programme’s tribute to Hollywood star Carrie as it ended with a message that read “For Carrie”, while others shared their emotions over her swansong stint.

Watching the final episode of #Catastrophe and already crying by the Channel 4 voiceover guy saying "This one goes out to Carrie Fisher" — Luke Karmali (@lukekarmali) April 4, 2017

Carrie Fisher in the last episode of #Catastrophe is making me so sad rn. — 🌺Mac (@amiemcdonald) April 4, 2017

A member of the TV audience confessed to switching on purely to watch the Star Wars actress in action.

Hadn't watched before but tuned in to #Catastrophe tonight for the majestic Carrie Fisher. Gutted she's no longer with us. What a loss. 💔💫 — David Lopez-Edwards (@daveycroquet) April 4, 2017

And the messages continued with praise for the show’s writers.

Thank you @SharonHorgan for writing Carrie Fisher one of her funniest and feistiest roles. Hard to watch but what a swansong #Catastrophe — Esther McCarthy (@Esthermccarthy) April 4, 2017

Well @SharonHorgan & @robdelaney you just properly made me cry with that last episode of #Catastrophe Thanks for the amazing Carrie Fisher — Hannah Brown (@AitchBe_HB) April 4, 2017

The tribute was described as “wonderful” and “lovely” by many on the social networking site as the praise continued to pour in.

But there was also an overwhelming feeling of shock as, at the end of the episode, Rob was left bloodied in a car crash, an unfortunately-timed accident that coincided with his relapse into drinking again.

The episode also saw Sharon break down in tears over the death of her father.

Wonderful final tribute to Carrie Fisher in #Catastrophe… 💔 What a way to end the series… Can't wait for series 4! — Sarah F (@s_ferdy) April 4, 2017

Wonderful performance by the late #CarrieFisher on the season finale of #Catastrophe. Much missed. 😢 — Andy Gibson (@Lopek) April 4, 2017

Only #Catastrophe can make me laugh while it rips my heart out. — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) April 4, 2017