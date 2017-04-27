Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane with Irish adverts from the 60s, 70s and 80s

Irish audiences have been treated to some fine adverts over the years and now you can relive LOADS of them.

The IFI Irish Film Archive has released a collection of TV adverts made in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. They were being stored in a damp warehouse but have since been digitised, restored and preserved.

That's three decades of pure nostalgia.

Pic: IFI Irish Film Archive

The collection boasts almost 8000 rolls of film and has been made widely accessible for the first time.

And it is glorious.

The ads offer a glimpse into what society and the culture were like in the era and the attitudes that were around.

Some of the more memorable ones include a nun praising flour and Auntie Maud with her PG Tips.

The IFI also released a behind the scenes looks at how they restored the adverts.

You can check out the adverts here.