Take a first glimpse at the new series of Britain's Next Top Model

Britain’s Next Top Model is on its way back, and we have the sneak-peek first images to prove it.

The new series will see a return of formidable judges model and presenter Abbey Clancy, supermodel Paul Sculfor, fashion guru Hilary Alexander OBE and celeb photographer Nicky Johnston, as they put 12 hopefuls through their catwalk strides.

Abbey and Tom casually vandalising? (BNTM/Lifetime/PA)

Creators of the Lifetime show have already teased that “sparks are set to fly with some of the most outspoken models the series has ever seen”.

Contestants of the programme take on a course of intense challenges, fighting against elimination to win the coveted crown, which was last year claimed by Chloe Keenan.

Hilary and Nicky keep a watchful eye… (BNTM/Lifetime/PA)

Series 11 of BNTM is set to return with a feature-length 90-minute episode on March 16 at 9pm, on Lifetime.