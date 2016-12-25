Strictly: Everyone gets a last 10 from Len!

As if a Strictly Christmas special all about our favourite nostalgic movies wasn’t feely enough – it was the last time we will ever see Len Goodman on the show.

And to celebrate the occasion he was pretty generous with the high scores. So generous, in fact, that everybody got a 10!

The show saw returning contestants such as Frankie Bridge, Melvin Odoom and Gethin Jones put their most festive feet forward for the Christmas Day programme. And while everyone loved the show, it was Len’s final score (for Frankie’s American Smooth to THAT Frozen song) that really hit home.

I COULD HAVE CRIED WHEN @GrumpyLGoodman SAID "This is the last 10 from Len" #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly — Em J Bjørnaali ❤ (@Emmybm15) December 25, 2016

I'd forgotten what a good dancer @FrankieBridge is. Loved this year's #Strictly Christmas Special. :) And the very last 10 from Len... — London Martin (@TallMartinH) December 25, 2016

Well, it is the very last ten from Len. Oh, man. #Strictly — Sean Sutton (@scsutton1) December 25, 2016

The last ever 10 from Len... be still my trembling heart. #Strictly — Matty Tyler (@TylerMattyJames) December 25, 2016

You could even say that his retirement from the show makes the list as one of the big disasters of 2016…

"This is the last ever... Ten from Len!" 2016 is completely the end of an era, so emotional #Strictly — Jack Walker (@JackTheFact29) December 25, 2016

He wasn’t so cruel as to leave without a little parting gift – of having a last little wiggle on the dance floor with the professionals in the last dance – but we’re still fighting back a tear!