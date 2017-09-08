Strictly Come Dancing’s Susan Calman: ‘I wanted to dance with a man’

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Susan Calman has dismissed criticism about being paired up with a man on the show, saying she is “not being held hostage by the BBC”.

Viewers will discover on Saturday night who the 4ft 10in Scottish comedian, who is gay and married her partner in 2012, will be dancing with in the new series.

After posting on Twitter “Who will my dance boyfriend be? Find out Saturday”, she tweeted a Gif of a Minion character dropping a mic.

“I wanted to dance with a man. I am not being held hostage by the BBC. I’m still well gay and proud of it”, she wrote.

Her fans were supportive.

@WeezybenDarling wrote: “I don’t understand why people don’t get this. Good luck for the show – am so excited you are doing it!”

@lizshedden87 joked: “Plus that way, you are safe from the ‘Strictly curse'”

Other celebrities taking part this year include Mollie King, Ruth Langsford and the Reverend Richard Coles.

Strictly bosses have confirmed the BBC1 show will pay tribute to former host Sir Bruce Forsyth.

:: Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday at 7pm on BBC1.