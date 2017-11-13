Stormzy’s ‘mad creepy’ stinky situation in ladies’ toilet at MTV EMAs

Stormzy has revealed he was in danger of kicking up a stink at the MTV Europe Music Awards when he found himself trapped in the ladies’ toilets shortly before his performance.

The grime star said he paid a visit to the facilities before his rendition of Big For Your Boots, but realised he had gone through the wrong door when he heard female voices outside.

He shared his dilemma with his Snapchat followers, posting a selfie with his hand over his mouth and the caption: “Came to buss a shit but accidentally when in the girls toilets so I can hear bare girls outside but if I pop out now imma look mad creepy.”

He shared this post with his followers (Stormzy/Snapchat)

He also revealed he asked a friend to give him the all-clear while he was trapped in the cubicle, sharing a screenshot of their text messages.

His friend Kenneth told him: “Wait for one sec. Anne Marie is opposite brushing her teeth.”

Stormzy replied: “Omg.”

(Stormzy/Snapchat)

The incident did not prevent him from having a winning night at the ceremony, where he picked up the award for Best UK and Ireland Act.

Canadian sensation Shawn Mendes was the big winner of the night as he picked up three awards including the inaugural best artist prize.

Shawn Mendes accepting the award for best song (Ian West/PA)

The 19-year-old beat Brit Ed Sheeran in the new genderless category as well as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Kendrick Lamar.

He also took home the best song prize for There’s Nothing Holding Me Back and the best fans award as the EMAs returned to London for the first time in 21 years.