Storm and Ronan Keating have welcomed their first child

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have welcomed a baby boy.

The couple announced the news with this adorable picture of Storm and the new arrival, via Ronan's Instagram.

“Incredible excited to announce the arrival. We’re all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family," he captioned the photo.

“Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family #KeatingClan.”

Ronan already has three children, Jack, Missy and Ali from his former marriage to Yvonne Connelly.