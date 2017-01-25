Stop! Mel C addresses Spice Girl reunion rumours

Ever since the Spice Girls celebrated their 20th anniversary last year, rumours of a reunion have been rife.

The popular fivesome of Sporty, Ginger, Posh, Baby and Scary, parted ways in 2000.

Mel C (Ian West/PA)

Prior to that, Geri Horner (then Halliwell) had already left the band.

Talking to ITV’s Lorraine Kelly, Mel C said: “Maybe. There’s been speculation since Geri left in 1998 it never goes away and it was the 20th anniversary last year and it would have been the perfect opportunity to do it, it just didn’t work out. Everyone is doing different things on different paths. But all of us say maybe at some point something will happen.”

Mel also revealed her daughter, Scarlet Starr, will be joining her when she goes on tour.

She said: “She’s nearly 8, she’s in Year 3 and she’s quite keen to experience touring with mummy.

“Luckily my UK tour is over the Easter holidays so she’s going to come and hang out and choose her bunk (on the tour bus).”

Hopefully the next tour we hear about will be a Spice Girls one…