Steps on track for first number one album in 18 years

Pop group Steps are on track to secure their first UK number one album in 18 years with latest release Tears On The Dancefloor.

The 90s band will knock current frontrunner, Ed Sheeran’s Divide, off the top spot if current sales and streams continue at the same rate.

They lead Divide, which has topped the album charts for the past seven weeks, by just over 4,000 copies of combined streams and sales.

Steps (Lauren Hales PR)

Steps announced their comeback earlier this year with an arena tour and the album – which is their first non-festive record since 2000.

Behind Ed, Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May is on course for her third top 10 album with Life Love Flesh Blood currently at third, while Scottish rockers Texas’ new record, Jump On Board, is at fifth.

Sandwiched between the pair is Rag’N'Bone Man’s Human.

Steps in 2001 (Yui Mok/PA)

Elsewhere in the album chart, a number of Record Store Day releases have climbed into the top 40. Notably David Bowie’s Cracked Actor – a previously unavailable live recording from 1974 – is at 10.

At the halfway stage in the singles charts, Ed again looks like losing his grip. Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson’s collaboration on Symphony currently leads the singer-songwriter’s Shape Of You and Galway Girl.

Harry Styles’ solo debut Sign Of The Times remains in fourth while Shawn Mendes’ There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back has jumped a massive 138 spots to complete the top five ahead of Friday’s official update.