Steps making a comeback after NYE gig

Nineties group Steps appear to have confirmed that they are gearing up for a comeback in 2017.

There have been rumours that the Tragedy singers are getting back together and releasing new music since it was reported that they were reuniting for a gig at G-A-Y in London on New Year’s Eve.

And now Steps – formed of Claire Richards, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lee Latchford Evans, Lisa Scott Lee and Faye Tozer – have hinted that it is true with a couple of tweets about what lies in store for them in 2017.

Happy New Year – we hope you’re all ready! Love from Claire, Faye, H, Lee & Lisa x #20YearsOfSteps pic.twitter.com/9y7CdC7cEq — Steps (@OfficialSteps) January 1, 2017

Last night was SUCH fun!! 2017 is #20YearsOfSteps – here’s to a big year ahead pic.twitter.com/yElFqGKdsW — Steps (@OfficialSteps) January 1, 2017

Steps first got together in 1997 but split in 2001.

They were reunited in 2011, but soon went their separate ways again.