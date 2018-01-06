Steph Curry just dropped the track of 2018 in a puzzling advert for filtered water

An advert for a water filter might not sound like a bundle of laughs, but when you put NBA basketball star Steph Curry in the mix it turns out it’s a stroke of genius.

Here’s the 29-year-old Golden State Warriors point guard appearing with actor and YouTube personality Rudy Mancuso – in an advert for Brita Stream.

Take a moment to let that sink in.

Naturally Curry’s heroics with the water filter haven’t gone unnoticed by fans – some of whom definitely think there’s no shame in finding that song popping up in your head later.

How's Brita gunna drop the hottest track of 2018 five days in. https://t.co/R2WQb8Qiqy — KTWR (@kaelob_regan) January 5, 2018

That Brita Steph Curry song slap.... — Auto Tune Rapper. (@FvckScottieB) January 6, 2018

first name stephen, last name curry 😂😂🎵 — vince (@VeynzarA) January 6, 2018

On the other hand, not everyone is convinced.

Just threw out my brita https://t.co/jteVbsQ11p — viceroy niceboy ™ (@ewangs) January 5, 2018

Can’t please everyone.