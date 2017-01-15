Stars swap party dresses for PJs at pizza party

Forget the dresses and tuxedos, this weekend Hollywood’s finest were decked out in their favourite pyjamas at a party for Jessica Alba’s hubby.

The actress threw a sleepwear, pizza and games night to celebrate Cash Warren’s 38th birthday, with stars like Kourtney Kardashian, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on the guest list.

Jess looked adorable in her black PJs emblazoned with dollar signs, which were presumably chosen because of her hubby’s name.

Love you babe! Last nights Pajama jammy jam was a blast! Love celebrating you with an epic pizza pajama game night! #happybirthdayCash 🤑 A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:27am PST

John and Chrissy appeared to be giving a nod to KFC with their chicken-style onesies.

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

And Kourtney looked elegant in her black silk and lace nightwear, with her hair in a ponytail.

Pajama jammy jam A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:15am PST

“Pajama jammy jam,” she captioned the picture.