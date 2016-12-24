Stars send their thoughts to Carrie Fisher after she suffers 'cardiac arrest on plane'

Thoughts and prayers are flooding in online for Star Wars star Carrie Fisher after reports that the actress is in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Celebrity news website TMZ said the actress was given CPR by passengers on board before the plane landed at LAX and she was taken to a nearby hospital.

Among the many celebrities to take to Twitter to share their thoughts were her Star Wars co-stars Mark Hamill and Peter Mayhew.

A spokesman for the LAFD said: “At 12.11pm the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to LAX International Airport, Gate 74, for a patient on an inbound flight in cardiac arrest. LAFD firefighter paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival, provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

The Los Angeles Times quoted a fire department source as saying Carrie was “in a lot of distress on the flight”, while NBC News cited sources saying her condition was “not good”.
