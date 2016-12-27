Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies after heart attack

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died, her family said in a statement. She was 60 years old.

Fisher was best known for her role as Star Wars‘ Princess Leia Organa.

She had a heart attack on December 23 on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was given CPR on board the flight and was rushed to hospital on landing in LA.

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE magazine on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”