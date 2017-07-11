Stage times and new acts announced for this weekend's Longitude festival

Another weekend, another top notch festival in this country of ours.

This year’s Longitude festival is taking place in Dublin’s Marlay Park and welcomes acts such as The Weekend, Mumford and Sons and Picture This to the stage.

If you’re attending, here’s what you need to know:

New Acts:

Earlier today The festival announced that Earl Sweathshirt had to cancel his set due to unforeseen circumstances. Pusha T will be taking his place.

Pusha T will be replacing Earl Sweatshirt at Longitude 2017. Unfortunately Earl had to cancel his set due to unforeseen circumstances.

All Tvvins, Wyvern Lingo, BARQ, Brave Giant and COLUMBIA MILLS have all also been added to the lineup.

Stage times:

General Stuff:

Large bags and backpacks will not be allowed into the festival, only small bags measuring no bigger than A4 will be permitted into the event.

Any item(s) which may be reasonably considered for use as a weapon, or which may cause danger or disruption to any other persons at the event, will be confiscated.

Bags smaller than A4 will be searched on entry, to avoid lengthy queues we strongly advise that you do not bring a bag.

There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities.

No one under 16 will be allowed in without an adult, and security will be checking ID.

There will be a strict NO Alcohol Policy implemented on all public transport and private buses travelling to the venue. If you arrive to the venue intoxicated you will not be permitted entry.

Wristband exchange is only for people with 2 day or 3 day tickets. Wristbands removed from the wrist or tampered with in any way will be deemed invalid and will not be replaced.

There is no re-admission to single day ticket holders.

And of course there are a list of banned items: