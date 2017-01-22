Speidi make sure their CBB housemates feel really bad about the nominations twist

Reality TV couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag tortured their housemates’ guilty consciences in Celebrity Big Brother over choosing them for eternal nomination.

The married couple found themselves permanently up for eviction until the end of the Channel Five series in a twist to the latest episode, which saw a majority of housemates choose actor James Cosmo to never face the boot, while he selected Speidi for the opposite deal.

In the instalment, they were seen getting angry with James for nominating them and with model Nicola McLean for not choosing them to be permanently safe from the vote.

James said it was a misunderstanding (Ian West/PA)

James told Big Brother: “The decision I had to make was obviously the wrong one, I didn’t read the situation clearly.

“I thought that they would be absolutely fine with leaving, I’ve got it wrong and apologised. I’m not a reality show player.”

Nicola felt bad too (Channel Five)

Nicola had a similar reaction, taking to the diary room to talk about not choosing them for eviction immunity: “I feel so bad that I didn’t pick Heidi and Spencer, now they feel like I’m playing a game against them.

“I feel uneasy, I really like them. I don’t know how to play this game.”

:: Celebrity Big Brother continues on Sunday on Channel Five at 9pm.