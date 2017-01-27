Speidi and Jessica are officially out of the CBB house

Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham and US double-act Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have become the latest evictees of the Celebrity Big Brother house.

With just one week left before the show’s 2017 final, the three were given the boot during a live double-eviction show on Friday night.

After a public vote, which saw duo Jedward, TV cleaning guru Kim Woodburn and Bianca Gascoigne saved from the same fate, latecomer Jessica was the first to leave the house.

Well she never imagined that! @TheProdigalFox has been evicted from the #CBB House. RT to wave goodbye pic.twitter.com/3rG49tPVI0 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 27, 2017

Revealing that she was “shocked” to have been thrown out, she took the airtime opportunity to defend fellow latecomer, Kim, who recently came under fire for her aggressive outbursts towards other housemates.

“No-one has taken the time to sit down and have a heart-to-heart with her,” she admitted.

“I feel sorry for her because she has isolated herself…she is really struggling now.”

Jessica also surprised the live audience when she said she didn’t believe that any of the housemates were “playing the game” for the cameras.

“It’s such a different perspective,” she said, “when you are in there”.

Her comment was more than a little at odds with Heidi’s parting statement, as she said in no uncertain terms: “We were here to play the game.”

She and husband Spencer – commonly known together as Speidi – wasted no time in running to the front door when their names were read out.

But while they said they were glad to leave because it was “about to get so crazy,” Heidi told Emma: “We had the chance to get to know some people here and I met people I really loved.”

The pair tipped actor James Cosmo to win the competition, with Spencer joking that they never stood a chance over him.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 on Saturday at 10pm. This weekend the remaining housemates will face a surprise extra eviction as “special guests” jazz up the series’ final week.