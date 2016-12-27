Sony sorry for 'Britney is dead' tweet
Sony Music has apologised to Britney Spears after its twitter account was hacked and a tweet was posted saying she died.
A tweet from the company's global music account claimed that the 'Toxic' singer had been involved in an accident and had passed away - but it was later revealed to be a hack.
The company said it "apologises to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion".
Britney's manager Adam Leber told CNN the 35-year-old Grammy winner is alive and well.
