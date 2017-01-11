'So much respect' for Kym Marsh as Coronation Street miscarriage storyline airs

Viewers of Coronation Street were in awe of Kym Marsh’s performance as her character Michelle Connor suffered a late-term miscarriage.

The storyline has been a long time coming for Corrie bosses, and was particularly jarring for the actress as she went through the experience herself in 2009.

Kym and her then partner Jamie Lomas had a son called Archie who was born 18 weeks early and died shortly after birth.

Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh and Simon Gregson as Michelle Connor and Steve McDonald (ITV)

She had to relive her past experience as Michelle lost her baby with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) at 23 weeks in the ITV soap, and her performance during Wednesday night’s episode – which was preceded by an official warning – was greatly applauded by viewers watching at home.

Heartbreaking to watch tonight but I have so much respect for Kim knowing what she has been through...😓😪 #Corrie — Sophie Jackson (@Sophj011295) January 11, 2017

Big respect to @msm4rsh for acting this out @itvcorrie — Dan Wilkinson (@dan_WilkinsonF1) January 11, 2017

I cannot cope with this episode of coronation street at all. 😭 what an actress @msm4rsh is, can't imagine what reliving that must be like. — Holly (@holly_morgana) January 11, 2017

How hard it must have been for the lovely @msm4rsh filming these scenes 😢 - what an amazing actress she is ❤️❤️ xx — nicola brady starr (@nicolabrady) January 11, 2017

Can't get over how amazing @msm4rsh is in tonight's @itvcorrie, my heart is breaking💔 — Alix Podevin (@invisiblealix) January 11, 2017

This is heartbreaking to watch. So much respect for Kym Marsh right now!! 👏😢 #Corrie — Amy Hartman (@Amyyh18) January 11, 2017

This is heart breaking #Corrie — Shannon ⭐️ (@ShannonSinesX) January 11, 2017

God how emotional. I'm actually sobbing, just so awful and heartbreaking that real people go through this 😭💔 @msm4rsh you are fab x #corrie — B e t h🐘 (@BethOliviaDadd) January 11, 2017

Kym’s Corrie co-stars were also full of huge respect for her performance.

@itvcorrie @msm4rsh @simongregson123 ... no words. Just outstanding. Well done for highlighting what so many want to share. So brave xx — Cath Tyldesley (@Cath_Tyldesley) January 11, 2017

Following the broadcast, Kym, 40, shared her thanks for all the support.

Thank you everyone for their support for me and @simongregson123 was tough for us both but we hope it raises awareness #breakingthesilence — Kym Marsh (@msm4rsh) January 11, 2017

The episode’s script was developed with advice from specialist bereavement group Sands, which ensured proper terminology and information was used so the story would relate to viewers who have had similar experiences.

Creators were also conscious of portraying the issue of strain on health services by showing how Michelle spent her time in hospital in a ward full of crying babies.

Producer Kate Oates said: “Steve asks for her to be taken to a different place but he is told that resources are such that those women need to be kept in the safest place.

Michelle and Steve's story tonight features scenes and images some viewers may find distressing. For support https://t.co/XAghCEzABt #Corrie pic.twitter.com/idu8ioK1kZ — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) January 11, 2017

“But the impact is still so hard so we need to talk about it. In my research I found the protocols around miscarriage have not changed in a long time and I was surprised to see how many outdated systems are in place.

“That was a big part of us telling this story.”