Smiling Ant McPartlin back to work on BGT after divorce announcement

Ant McPartlin has returned to work to start filming the new series of Britain’s Got Talent three days after announcing his divorce from wife Lisa.

The presenter, one half of TV duo Ant and Dec, appeared on the red carpet at the programme’s photocall with his co-stars Declan Donnelly, Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

McPartlin, 42, confirmed on Saturday that he and his wife were splitting after months of speculation about the couple’s relationship.

Ant McPartlin attending the Britain’s Got Talent Photocall at the Opera House, Church Street, Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

On Tuesday, he flashed a smile for the cameras as he lined up for pictures outside the Opera House in Blackpool.

McPartlin and Donnelly also shared pictures from the first day of Britain’s Got Talent on their official Instagram page.

One of the pictures saw McPartlin wearing a pink, fluffy cowboy hat in a picture alongside Donnelly, with a smile on his face.

Along with the snap, taken outside Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, the caption – written by Donnelly – read: “Day 1 of #BGT 2018. Just time to pay a quick visit to our wax figures at @mtblackpool!

“Onto the theatre to find some talent. It’s soooo cold here!”

A follow-up photo showed McPartlin and Donnelly taking a selfie on the set of the TV show.

McPartlin wrote: “Ahh, back where we belong!”

A statement issued by McPartlin’s representative on Saturday said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after eleven years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

“Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families.

“No further statement will be made.”

The couple met at a roadshow in Newcastle in the mid-1990s while Lisa was an aspiring pop star in Deuce.

Ant McPartlin (left to right), Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Declan Donnelly attending the Britain’s Got Talent Photocall at the Opera House, Church Street, Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

He has often spoken of their struggle to have children.

Last year McPartlin entered rehab after struggling with a two-year addiction to super-strength painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.