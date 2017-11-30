Six tips on how to get your hands on Taylor Swift tickets tomorrow

Taylor Swift is coming to Croke Park next June and tickets for the gig go on sale tomorrow.

Tickets for the star's reputation tour live at Croke Park on Friday, June 15, 2018, will be available at 9am tomorrow here.

In advance of the frenzy, Ticketmaster has released a guide on how best to get your hands on those elusive tickets before they sell out.

1. Set up a Ticketmaster account now

Make sure all your details are correct, especially your address. In the postcode section add your postcode or Eircode.

2. Add your card details to your account in advance.

This will save you fumbling with your card when you go to purchase your tickets. Ticketmaster take debit and credit cards.

3. Log into your account before tickets go on sale.

This way, if you manage to get tickets the rest of the purchasing process will be smooth and quick.

4. If possible, log in at home so that you have a reliable WiFi connection.

Office and public WiFi will have high demand which may slow down your connection and the purchasing process.

5. Don’t open multiple browsers or tabs.

Doing so may cause the Ticketmaster system to think you are a robot, which will kick you out of the queue and you will be unable to purchase tickets.

6. Don’t refresh the page.

While you might think the page isn’t working, it is. You will be placed in a queue and will get access to tickets in a fair manner as quickly as possible.

Just follow the instructions on screen. Refreshing a page will lose you your place in the queue.

Good luck!