Six more charged over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist in Paris

Six more suspects have been charged over the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris.

It raises the number of people facing preliminary charges to 10.

The Paris prosecutors' office praised the "remarkable work" of the French anti-bandit crime squad.

In this Oct.3, 2016 file photo, a French police officer enters the residence of Kim Kardashian West in Paris.

Robbers are believed to have forced their way into the private apartment where Ms Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week in October.

They allegedly tied up the reality TV star and stole more than £8.1 million worth of jewellery, with authorities now looking at a possible inside job.

The preliminary charges filed today covered a wide range of alleged crimes, including armed robbery in an organised gang, kidnapping, criminal association, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, use of forged papers and complicity.