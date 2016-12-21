Sir Patrick Stewart's US comedy show is cancelled

Sir Patrick Stewart’s US comedy show Blunt Talk has been cancelled.

American TV network Starz has confirmed it has ended the programme’s run after two series.

The comedy from Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane revolved around Sir Patrick’s character Walter Blunt, a British TV host intent on conquering the world of American cable news.

Sir Patrick Stewart (Philip Toscano/PA)

Carmi Zlotnik, programming president at Starz, told the Hollywood Reporter: “While Walter may not be returning to the airwaves, we are incredibly proud of the work that was done these past two seasons.”

Sir Patrick made headlines earlier this year when he transformed into a woman to promote Blunt Talk.

Sir Patrick Stewart’s gorgeous alter-ego (Chelsea Lauren/REX)

The X-Men star arrived at an event for the second series of the show in a hot pink dress and high heels.

Sir Patrick posted a photo on Twitter of him in the middle of the drag process, tweeting: “Something is happening in Hollywood tonight.”