Sir Ian McKellen went to the Women's March in London with the BEST poster you could imagine

Sir Ian McKellen is a pretty amazing human being, but he took his awesomeness to the next level at the weekend as he joined the thousands in the Women’s March in London.

The Lord Of The Rings actor shared a snap of himself among the protesters, who were out in force following US President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, but it was his placard – complete with a picture of his best pal Sir Patrick Stewart in character as Star Trek’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard – that really won the day.

The best thing about the poster was the face-palming action by our favourite space-going character – it really captured the mood.

The Women’s March in London was the longest I have been on. See the rest of my message attached. pic.twitter.com/q7QC4Jvg0S — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) January 22, 2017

Sir Ian first shared the picture of himself among the masses before adding an explanation about why he was there, and revealing that the poster, sadly, was not actually his.

He described his pride at being at the march – one of many held internationally – and poked fun at Trump, or “President Breaking Wind” as he has now named him.

Sir Ian, 77, also criticised Trump for his impact on the LGBTQ community as well as state funding of the arts and his stance on climate change.

He wrote on Facebook and Twitter: “The Women’s March in London was the longest I have been on. Unlike most demonstrations it was not commandeered by any one group with its identical posters.

“The Women and their allies had devised their own visual protests, hand-written and improvised at home, expressing their personal reaction to the new president, whose name in schoolyard English means “to break wind” appropriately.

“The placard of Sir Patrick, by the way, was not my own – I found it at the end of the March in Trafalgar Square. But there were hundreds of others, including the other three here.

Ian McKellen's protest sign today is the best thing I've ever seen. (via @barnesvans. pic.twitter.com/xoDbNNHejr — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) January 21, 2017

“President Breaking Wind has impacted us all; and personally. Some like him, think they can identify with him, believe him because they’ve seen him on television perhaps and think the billionaire and his billionaire team are truly their friends.

“The rest of us, including the majority of voters in USA, see through the charade: after all, the schtick is not exactly subtle. But he’s riled us, got under our skin, making us angry and despairing that he should have got through to the final of his show and turned democracy into a TV/Twitter spectacular.

Sir Ian with Sir Patrick (Ian West/PA)

“What will happen? No doubt his believers will be soon disillusioned. The rest of us cannot let him reign unchallenged. The Marches worldwide were a good beginning. Some who fear him say “give the man a chance”.

“OK – he’s started by removing LGBTQ people, climate change and state funding of the arts from POTUS’s website. He’s had his chance.”