Sir Elton John's husband David Furnish becomes British citizen

Filmmaker David Furnish has become a British citizen, praising the UK’s “spirit of acceptance, tolerance and diversity”.

David, who is married to Sir Elton John, is Canadian but has been living in the UK for 27 years and has now become a dual passport holder for both countries.

The 54-year-old posted a photo to his Instagram page showing himself and the couple’s young sons Zachary and Elijah holding hands as they face a portrait of the Queen and a Union Flag.

He captioned the photo: “A very emotional morning for me. This morning, I was sworn in as a British citizen.

“As an immigrant, I moved to the UK more than 27 years ago. I was welcomed with open arms.

“This spirit of acceptance, tolerance and diversity has allowed me to achieve a life beyond my wildest dreams.

David Furnish (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I am a very blessed man, and I am extremely proud to now carry both British and Canadian passports. GBCA @eltonjohn #ShareTheLove.”

David and Sir Elton began their relationship in 1993 and had a civil partnership on December 21, 2005, the first day that the ceremony could be performed in England, then converted it into a marriage in 2014.