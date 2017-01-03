Sir Bradley Wiggins looking forward to challenge of The Jump

Retired cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is set to turn his attention to snow sports as he takes part in The Jump.

The eight-time Olympic medallist will follow in the footsteps of fellow sports stars such as rower Sir Steve Redgrave, gymnast Beth Tweddle and swimmer Rebecca Adlington on the winter sports show – although all three of them were forced to pull out after suffering injuries.

The former Tour de France champion, 36, does not seem phased by the show’s history of injury, and said he is looking forward to taking his other favourite sport of skiing to the next level.

“Skiing is a big passion of mine, it was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up,” Sir Bradley said.

Gent A photo posted by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on Nov 17, 2016 at 2:54pm PST

“Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trod this path, I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win it.

“Just don’t call me a celebrity.”

Having recently retired from a 15-year cycling career with five Olympic gold medals under his belt, he will be joining top athletes such as England rugby captain Jason Robinson, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, and Olympic Taekwondo champion Jade Jones in the show’s fourth series.

He is the 14th and final name to sign up to the six-week competition, which will see participants take on some of the toughest challenges in snow sports.

SIR BRADLEY WIGGINS ANNOUNCING RETIREMENT FROM PROFESSIONAL CYCLING. You can find the full statement on our Facebook page #WIGGINS pic.twitter.com/6S2zXM1vYT — Wiggins (@OfficialWIGGINS) December 28, 2016

Presented by Davina McCall, the show has seen a number of contestants suffer painful injuries, including former Holby City star Tina Hobley, who is still recovering from leg and arm injuries sustained on last year’s series.

The full list of contestants is:

Bradley Wiggins – Cyclist.

Gareth Thomas – Welsh rugby international player.

Jason Robinson – England rugby captain.

Robbie Fowler – Former England international footballer.

Spencer Matthews – former Made In Chelsea star.

Mark Dolan – comedian.

Louis Smith – Olympic gymnast.

Jade Jones – Olympic Taekwondo champion.

Kadeena Cox – Paralympic medallist.

Vogue Williams – model, presenter and radio DJ.

Lydia Bright – The Only Way Is Essex star.

Josie Gibson – reality TV star.

Emma Parker-Bowles – TV presenter.

Caprice Bourret – model and entrepreneur.

The start date for the next series is yet to be confirmed by Channel 4.